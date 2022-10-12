Last Friday, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman sat down with NBC’s Dasha Burns for an extensive one-on-one interview ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The conversation, which aired on Tuesday, covered everything from Fetterman’s stance on abortion access, marijuana legalization, and criminal justice — all good and worthwhile things to discuss with someone running to represent a major industrial state! However, in the immediate wake of the interview, the chattering media and pundit class has almost exclusively zeroed in on the segments where Fetterman discusses his recovery from the stroke that disrupted his campaign this past spring. And, wouldn’t you know it, they’re doing so in the most ableist way possible.