Life is full of uncertainties, but a few things are thuddingly predictable. The sun will rise and set. Humans will breathe in and out. And the New York Times will devote acres of sympathetic space to transphobes.

The Times’ transphobia problem is no secret at this point. Over and over again, the paper has published articles cloaked in seemingly well-meaning “concern” about the “complexities” of gender identity, especially in children. Over and over again, people have pointed out the substantial flaws in the Times’ reporting. And over and over again, the Times has seemingly refused to listen.

Sunday brought yet another installment in this wretched series—a lengthy story by Katie J.M. Baker which the Times placed above the fold on its Monday front page. This time, the paper is asking us to feel bad for parents—all of whom, we are repeatedly assured, identify as decent liberals—who are so traumatized by their children’s exploration of gender identity at school that they have aligned themselves with the far-right anti-trans movement. What a moving tale!

The trouble with the article starts right at the beginning.