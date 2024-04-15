If you are a person with access to even a slight amount of rationality and common sense, you will have watched the events of this weekend—in which Iran launched hundreds of missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel’s attack on Iran’s embassy complex in Syria—and thought, “OK, I really hope that is where this whole thing ends. Israel attacked, Iran responded, now let’s have everyone chill.”

Joe Biden’s pilot light flickered on long enough for him to tell Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on getting World War III going by attacking Iran for a second time. Which, again, is the only reasonable thing you should be saying in a situation like this. Remember World Wars I and II? (Well, statistically speaking, probably not, but you all know about them.) Not anyone’s idea of fun.

Share

Well, I guess I should qualify that. Because, judging from some of the psychopathic responses to Iran’s attack that we’ve seen over the past couple days, the idea of World War III is fun for some people. And, because we are cursed for all eternity, many of these people hold positions of considerable power. America!

Take, for instance, everyone’s favorite hoodie-wearing Israel weirdo, John Fetterman. He dialed in from what appears to be some kind of underground bunker at his Pennsylvania home to tell Jake Tapper that the worst thing anyone could do right now was to tell Israel to dial it back even a smidge. Watch his comments after the jump.