Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Going all in for Israel is very expected in American politics. For most people in Congress or the White House, “support whatever Israel does” is one of the more automatic political stances to take, on a par with “wearing a flag pin” or “renaming a post office after some guys.”

But some politicians get especially extra with their Israel-love, crossing from “unthinking but normal” into “leading general of the stan army” territory. They’re people who have seemingly decided to make backing Israel to the hilt their whole thing, in a way that causes them to behave quite strangely. I call these people the Israel Weirdos, and, in the past few months, they have been going all out in their efforts to defend Israel no matter how many Palestinians it kills.

Share

But who is the biggest Israel Weirdo? Only a scientific study will answer this important question. And that is what we are doing here today.

Now, before I get to the evidence, let me stress something. I am in no way saying that these people do not come by their views on Israel sincerely, or that they are acting this way because they are controlled by Jewish influence or anything like that. That is dumb antisemitism! All I’m saying is that they have been Doing A Lot lately….like a lot a lot.

I’ve narrowed this list down to four contenders: Sen. John Fetterman, Reps. Ritchie Torres and Brian Mast, and President Joe Biden.

Who is the biggest Israel Weirdo? Let’s get into it.