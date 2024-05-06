The Pulitzer Prizes are always a slightly dubious affair—these are the people who think Bret Stephens is one of our nation’s top thinkers, after all—but they are usually rather easily ignored.

Not this year. 2024’s edition might go down in history as one of the prize’s most infamous. That’s because of who hands out the Pulitzers (Columbia University) and how they handled the most important story of the past year (Gaza). On both counts, the decisions of the Pulitzer administrators turned the awards into a sick joke.

First, the Columbia-centric part of the problem.