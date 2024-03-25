Is it just me, or does it feel like Zionists are really…going through it these days?

Everywhere you look, it seems that Israel’s supporters are being driven slightly mad by the responsibility of defending one of the worst ongoing crimes against humanity we have ever seen in modern times. It’s like you can see their wiring shorting out in real time. It’s kind of wild.

(Before I go on, let me be specific because a lot of dumb stuff gets thrown around. “Zionist” is not a stand-in for “Jew.” It means what it says it means—people who support the state of Israel. And not all Jews are supporters of the state of Israel. Two different things. OK! Let’s continue.)

The increasing trouble in the land of Zionism has been apparent for a while, but it’s really picked up steam in recent weeks. There was the absolutely bananas meltdown over Jonathan Glazer’s speech at the Oscars—a meltdown that is still going on, weeks later! There are the ever-more-unhinged screeds against anti-Zionist Jews. And now, there is the ongoing fracas over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s decision in the past few days to say that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Now, AOC has hardly been on the radical cutting edge when it comes to Gaza. For instance, she’s staunchly backing Joe Biden, unlike other Squad members such as Rashida Tlaib.

But, late last week, she said that an “unfolding genocide” was taking place, and on Sunday, she went on CNN to talk to Jake Tapper about it.

Cue freakout!

Here’s how things unfolded.