On Monday, without fanfare or apparent warning, FBI Agents executed a warrant at former President Donald Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump himself was busy relaxing at his other exclusive estate-turned-graveyard in Bedminster, New Jersey when the raid happened, but as he stressed in a lengthy missive responding to the police action, “they even broke into my safe!”

According to Trump’s pallid middle child Eric, the FBI was searching for potentially classified documents the former President may have illegally absconded with after leaving office. While Trump himself has a copy of the warrant that ostensibly lists exactly what the bureau was after, and what they took, as of this moment he’s not deigned to actually share that information with the public. Instead he’s used the episode to bitch and moan and, most importantly, fundraise. His supporters, meanwhile, have spent the past day Stretch Armstronging themselves into a series of increasingly pathetic knots to justify their sudden pivot from “back the blue” to ACAB.

Now, listen, this is obviously serious stuff, and the sharp uptick in violent threats from Trump’s various sycophants and enablers is sincerely alarming… But, also, folks, this is all extremely funny. I’m talkin’ “remember when Trump got COVID?” level funny. Here are some absolutely hilarious things, in no particular order:

Okay, I think that’s enough. You get the point. Yes we’re at (another) dangerous inflection point (or maybe it’s just the same one we’ve been at for the past couple of years) but sometimes it’s worth taking a step back and remembering that just because something is serious and alarming and generally Very Bad, it can still be extremely funny, too.