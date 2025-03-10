This Is What Fascism Looks Like
Government shock troops disappearing a dissident into their gulag network—that's pretty cut and dry.
Over the weekend, ICE agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent resident of the United States who helped lead the student movement for Palestine at Columbia University last year. His wife is eight months pregnant with their child.
As Zeteo’s Prem Thakker reported, the arrest—or, more accurately, kidnapping—had all the hallmarks of the Gestapo-like tactics we’ve come to expect from ICE:
“He has a green card,” an agent apparently said on the phone, confused by the matter. But then after a moment, the agent claimed that the State Department had “revoked that too.”
Meanwhile, Khalil had been on the phone with his attorney, Amy Greer who was trying to intervene, asking why he was being detained, if they had a warrant, and explaining that Khalil was a green card holder. The attorney had circled back to demanding to see a warrant when the agents apparently instead hung up the phone.
There are indications that Khalil is now being held in an ICE prison in Louisiana, though, as of this writing, his lawyer still doesn’t appear to have confirmation of his whereabouts. On Sunday night, the Department of Homeland Security said that Khalil had been arrested because he “led activities aligned to Hamas,” whatever that nonsense means. Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly cheered the arrest and said that Khalil’s green card—and those of anyone else he described as “Hamas supporters”—would be revoked “so they can be deported.”
In theory, you can’t just take someone’s green card away without authorization from a judge, and someone with a green card can’t just be picked up by ICE on a whim. In practice, the Trump administration will probably try to use some potential loopholes to get around these laws, or, as with so much else these days, will just do whatever it wants no matter what the law says.
So that’s the background. Here’s some of what I think about all of this.
There are a lot of debates these days about whether we’re experiencing fascism in the United States. Brainy people of various stripes go back and forth endlessly about this topic. Wait, this thing is a hallmark of fascism, it’s just like Italy in 1928! Wait, no it’s not, fascism requires this one particular characteristic, and we’re not there yet!
I mostly try to avoid this debate at all costs. Looking out over the crisis we find ourselves in and spending all of your time haggling over the precise way to define that crisis strikes me as a perfect example of intellectualizing yourself into thin air. However. Whether or not you think Fascism with a capital F has fully made its way to these shores, I hope we can all agree that “the administration’s shock troops disappearing their ideological enemies into their gulag network in the middle of the night based on nothing and in flagrant violation of the law” is a pretty cut-and-dry act of fascism. This is what fascism looks like. It’s what fascists do.
“Abolish ICE” was a key demand of the left just a few years ago. Now, as Democrats and Republicans compete with each other to see who hate immigrants the most, it’s all but disappeared from the agenda. But what happened to Mahmoud Khalil is precisely why the abolition of ICE matters so much.
The core of the fascist agenda in America revolves around purging this country of as many immigrants as possible—whether or not they have legal status. ICE and the Customs and Border Patrol agency are the main tools that the government has to carry out this agenda. There is no amount of “reform” that will remove that from their DNA. That’s their reason for existing, and any anti-racist, anti-fascist politics worth its salt has to acknowledge that.
There are many, many, many reasons why the fevered, brutal repression of the Palestine movement from all sectors of the establishment—both public and private—is so loathsome and dangerous. The main reason is that Palestine is a righteous cause and the attacks on the Palestine movement violate basic civil liberties and morality. But Khalil’s detention shows another key reason: that the suppression of the Palestine movement is a perfect test case for the embedding of fascism within our society.
For the past year-and-a-half, universities, politicians of all stripes and at every level of government, key parts of the media, corporate America, and a whole host of other institutions have happily moved heaven and earth to annihilate the Palestine movement, to tarnish its activists as terrorists or terrorist sympathizers, and generally to use every authoritarian trick in the book to ensure that, once it’s destroyed, it won’t come back.
This is not only wrong on its face; like all partnerships with fascism, it also opens the door to a broader crackdown on civil society and civil rights. These people won’t stop with Palestine activists. They are trying to create a new legal and political reality in which they can just sweep away anyone who challenges their ideology or their mission. And anyone who supports them—like the disgusting collaborators at the ADL, who issued a statement backing Khalil’s kidnapping, or like Columbia itself, which helped create the ludicrous pretext for Khalil’s detention and which appears less than troubled by everything that’s taken place—will have to answer for what comes next.
This is why you hold the line on not empowering the forces of fascism. The Democratic Party not only led the way in demonizing, criminalizing, and repressing the Palestine movement. It has also enthusiastically joined the Trump administration’s efforts to terrorize immigrants more broadly. Just as with trans rights, Democrats seem to think that they can turn the fascism dial up just a little bit, pick up some swing voters, and call it a day. But there’s no such thing as “just a little bit” when it comes to this stuff. The only thing a little fascism brings you is a lot of fascism. I would like to say that Democrats will rue the day when they signed up to this horror show, but we know they won’t.
Free Mahmoud Khalil and all political prisoners.
Please spend an eternity in hell Donald.
It would be so nice if we had an opposition party here. Instead we have Jeffries. We're on our own.
No, this is what justice looks like.
If you've ever even bothered to look into the propaganda these groups like CUAD (the organization this individual is affiliated with) publish on social media, you would be wondering why it has taken so long for any investigation, let alone law enforcement, to take action.
This particular article is from CUAD's Substack, which includes a tribute to the Hamas terrorist leader and 10/7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, may he rot in Hell. (it's too long of a bloviaiting article to post here, so I'll just give you the pertinent points; the rest of the article, if you can stomach it, is in the link.):
https://cuapartheiddivest.substack.com/p/cuad-remains-committed-to-our-demands
——————————
Nov 07, 2024
CAST OFF THE RUBBLE OF YOUR CITY
a tribute to Yahya Sinwar
"[Israel] can make the decision to assassinate me right now; they can load the aircraft and send it out... I won't bat an eye." - Yahya Sinwar
In footage captured by an IOF drone of Yahya Sinwar's last moments, the resistance leader holds his ground on the second floor of a desecrated building in Rafah, wielding and subsequently throwing, defiantly, a piece of rubble at the Israeli drone pursuing him. With this footage, the IOF has unwittingly delivered into the hands of the resistance a stunning display of sumud. To see a hero of the revolution not, as the IOF would like, residing among civilians in encampments or in a bunker but instead continuing to fight in the heart of the occupation — to see him holding his own until the last hour and wielding, with an injured arm, the very rubble of his city — can only drive this movement forward. The clip is an embodiment of the pragmatic optimism that guided Sinwar's 60 years with the resistance. To put it in his words: "We are forced to defend our people with what we have…and this is what we have."'
Even during his time as a political prisoner from 1988 through 2011, Sinwar made revolutionary use of the resources at his disposal. He was a leader in captivity, maintaining secret communication lines with Hamas officials and working with the resistance inside and outside of prison. He also wrote a work of philosophical fiction, The Thorn and the Carnation, during this time. His philosophy of independence and self-sacrifice, which the novel presents in narrative form, in many ways preempted the resilience on display in Sinwar's final moments. The work's protagonist, Ibrahim, represents a form of radical individualism mediated through religion, revolution, and discipline. Near the end of the novel, Ibrahim consummates his 'self-made individualism' with self-sacrifice, directing all of his resources toward cultivating a revolutionary consciousness in the Palestinian youth that may outlive him.
Sinwar later became the architect of two of the greatest moments of Palestinian resistance in the past decade: 2018's Great March of Return and last year's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood [My note: the 10/7 terrorist attack]. He understood, maybe better than anyone else, that there was a time and a necessity for all forms of resistance. The Great March of Return was, for him, a message to those resisting in "the free and civilised world"; it was an instructional display of mass action and protest that we continue to make use of here in the imperial core. Al-Aqsa Flood [My note: 10/7], conversely, was an acknowledgement of the limitations of the 'peaceful' methods on display in the Great March. That "the Zionist war machine continued to target our sons and daughters with occupation army snipers" — that the violently imposed facts of Palestinian life remained, so intractably, in place — meant that the intifada would need to escalate into resistance by any means necessary [My note: by which he means murdering Jews]. Sinwar's crowning achievement, Al-Aqsa Flood was the very essence of what it is to resist with "with what we have". [My note: His "crowning achievement" was the murder of over a thousand Israeli citizens, including Jews, Christians and Israeli Muslims.]
Yahya Sinwar was not afraid to die. Throughout his time with the resistance, Sinwar consistently upheld martyrdom, discipline, and self-sacrifice as fundamental tenets of the revolutionary lifestyle. Now that he has ascended, he, like Ibrahim in The Thorn and the Carnation, has gifted us with an entire lifetime of resistance. Though he was of course committed to the collective liberation that undergirds the Palestinian struggle, he also understood, beautifully, the role that the individual must play in that liberation. As members of the collective pursuit of Palestinian freedom, each of us should look to him as a clear illustration of what it means to devote a full lifetime to the intifada. Yahya Sinwar became the 'self-made individual' that he wrote about. It's now the time for us to reflect on how we can make ourselves more like him.
Yahya Sinwar was a scholar, writer, fighter, political leader, and commander. He was loved by many Arabs, not just Palestinians. His resilience and strength made him an incredible leader, able to instill hope into the hearts of many. He was seen as a threat by many zionist Arab leaders because they knew how much their people loved him. Sinwar's legacy will live on as the resistance to the zionist entity is not defined by a single being but by an ideology. Yahya Sinwar and his resilience will live in the hearts of many, and he will be remembered as a brave man who did not give up on his goal to defeat the zionist entity until his last breath. The Palestinian people and their steadfast resistance remain our compass, and we continue to work towards our goals here at Columbia.
——————————
And this is the organization that Mr. Khalil is a member of. If you're so arrogant with hubris to think you can get away with publishing Hamas propaganda like that, then you deserve everything that comes to you.