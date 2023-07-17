Folks, I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to have my suspicions about this Robert F. Kennedy Jr. person.

Up until now, I figured that RFK Jr. was a “cool dude.” After all, he’s part of the Kennedy family, and nothing says “great all-around person with no skeletons in the closet” like being a Kennedy. And he’s connected to Curb Your Enthusiasm through marriage. We love that show! Also, Rafi referred to him as a “clown,” which I assumed he meant in a “timeless entertainer beloved by children in a good way” way. (I did not “read” Rafi’s blog, but I like to think I’ve got a nose for where Discourse Blog posts are headed.)

Now, though, I’m beginning to wonder whether Rafi meant “clown” in the “can’t sleep, clown will eat me” way. That’s because RFK Jr. has been caught saying some stuff about COVID and, uh, Chinese people and Jews that feels, pardon my French, juuuuuuuuuuuust a bit looney tunes.

I can hear the outcry now: “Wait, are you seriously saying that the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might not be on the level?” And I don’t want to jump to any definitive conclusions, but…yeah, I’m really starting to get a not-so-good vibe from this guy.

Let’s examine the evidence.