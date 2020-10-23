Thursday night's presidential debate probably didn't change the trajectory of the 2020 race much, but it did serve as a sharp reminder of why, exactly, so many people want Donald Trump gone.

The part I'll remember the most from the debate is when Trump started talking about immigration. Here are two things he said.

Thing one, about the children he separated from their families:

I will say this. They went down. We brought reporters, everything. They are so well taken care of. They’re in facilities that were so clean.

Thing two, about immigrants showing up to court hearings (emphasis mine):

Catch and release is a disaster. A murderer would come in. A rapist would come in. A very bad person would come in. We would take their name. We have to release them into our country. And then you say they come back. Less than 1% of the people come back. We have to send ICE out and Border Patrol out to find them. We would say, “Come back in two years, three years. We’re going to give you a court case. You did Perry Mason. We’re going to give you a court case.” When you say they come back, they don’t come back, Joe. They never come back. Only the really… I hate to say this, but those with the lowest IQ, they might come back, but there are very, very few.

Ah, there's that rage and hatred I feel for the man. Hello, old friend. There's not much that needs to be said about these quotes. They speak for themselves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZ9vIzVZjS4

Joe Biden's record on immigration is terrible, and not defensible in any real sense—so much so that Biden didn't even try when pressed about it during the debate, instead apologizing for the Obama administration's record deportations. There is virtually no chance that Biden will do what really needs to be done to the American immigration enforcement system, which is to destroy it.

But Joe Biden is very lucky, because he is running against Donald Trump, and Trump is a loathsome, racist psychopath, and the sheer ostentatiousness of his racism and his amorality is the best gift a conventionally bad politician like Biden could ever be handed.

Trump has been a little easier to handle these days because he's been doing so many pathetic and stupid things. He's losing the election badly, which is nice (fingers crossed fingers crossed fingers crossed). His bout with COVID was objectively hilarious. So was his subsequent drug-addled manic phase. His current spiraling, where all he wants to do is scream about Hunter Biden and go to war with Lesley Stahl, is pretty funny too. But once we are done laughing about these relatively minor things, what is left is the loathing Trump has earned. Get him out of here please.