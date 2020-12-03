As a coastal elite lefty type, nothing gets me angrier than Donald Trump. I hate him, and am frequently left in despair by his many vulgar assaults on our most precious institutions.

I thought that Trump couldn't get worse, but now he is threatening to withhold money from the very pillar of our society, the United States military, because of some tech stuff? Here's CNN:

Trump targeted Section 230 of the Communications Act, which protects internet providers and tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms from being held legally liable for what is posted on their websites or how they manage the content. Trump has railed against Twitter recently, accusing it of "big Conservative discrimination."



"If the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!," Trump tweeted Tuesday night, claiming Section 230 is "a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity."

Trump is keeping the threat up. His press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeated it on Wednesday:

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1334200728450195460

Trump then tweeted this on Thursday morning:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1334517145288527882

How DARE you! Let me stress this, as a Manhattanite who has never done manual labor and is thus easily alarmed by Donald Trump: absolutely nothing would be worse to me than Trump vetoing a $740 billion bill that funds the military! NOTHING, you hear me???

The idea of the military freaking out because the money it spends so wisely and so prudently might be under threat is loathsome to me. I want nothing more than for $740 billion to be funneled directly into the mouth of the American empire! I don't want that money spent on COVID relief, or climate change, or schools. If Trump follows through on his threat, I would not find it completely hilarious. I would be very mad and triggered, trust me!!!! Mr. President, do NOT do this if you don't want to make people like me outraged!

PS I would also react the same way if Trump did Medicare for All and abolished the cops.