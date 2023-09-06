Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In a few short hours, Tucker Carlson will air one of the most scintillating interviews of his long and sordid career. Its subject: Barack Obama… gay?????

The substance of this interview doesn’t matter, and is probably vaguely potentially harmful to even acknowledge. Still, I think it’s interesting for one reason only: is this all Tucker’s got?

“Let me ask the obvious question: what was Barack Obama like on crack?” is an incredible phrase for anyone to utter, packed with levels upon levels of nearly two decades of conspiracy mongering and racism. I think we can suspend all judgement for the subject of the interview, who does not bear mentioning much more. I mean. Come on.

But what we don’t have to spare judgement on is the fact that Tucker has really lost the juice. His show, ratings, and general hold over the far-right and far-stupid Republican base has slipped since his ouster from Fox and move onto Twitter “X,” but a cursory glance through his latest offerings shows that even the little gasp of relevancy that a new show on Elon Musk’s AI Racism Generator Platform afforded him is lost. I mean look at this! His last interview was a 50-minute sit-down with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, structured largely around an incredibly embarrassing shouting match between Portnoy and some random guy outside a pizza restaurant! Come on!

Sure, Tucker is still getting occasional face time with the big man himself, and a decent lineup of Republican candidates for president. Sure. There’s no incentive for these guys to not go on and give Tucker some chuckles. Why not. But it’s unclear if anyone is actually watching hour-long documentaries right in their “X” app — which is probably why Carlson is going for an old school tabloid magazine shocker to try to scrape some fading eyeballs away from the latest crochet patterns or WWII documentary. “FAMOUS POLITICIAN GAY????” is only one step above “BAT BOY REAL???” in the tabloid pantheon, and it’s honestly just a matter of time before Tucker goes from “Man claims he had sex with Obama in 1999” to “Aliens abducted me… for a steamy night of romance.” That video is coming, and honestly, when it does, I’ll tune in.