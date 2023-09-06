Tucker Carlson Hits a New Low
When you start resorting to “FAMOUS POLITICIAN GAY????”, you've lost the plot entirely.
In a few short hours, Tucker Carlson will air one of the most scintillating interviews of his long and sordid career. Its subject: Barack Obama… gay?????
The substance of this interview doesn’t matter, and is probably vaguely potentially harmful to even acknowledge. Still, I think it’s interesting for one reason only: is this all Tucker’s got?
“Let me ask the obvious question: what was Barack Obama like on crack?” is an incredible phrase for anyone to utter, packed with levels upon levels of nearly two decades of conspiracy mongering and racism. I think we can suspend all judgement for the subject of the interview, who does not bear mentioning much more. I mean. Come on.
But what we don’t have to spare judgement on is the fact that Tucker has really lost the juice. His show, ratings, and general hold over the far-right and far-stupid Republican base has slipped since his ouster from Fox and move onto
Sure, Tucker is still getting occasional face time with the big man himself, and a decent lineup of Republican candidates for president. Sure. There’s no incentive for these guys to not go on and give Tucker some chuckles. Why not. But it’s unclear if anyone is actually watching hour-long documentaries right in their “X” app — which is probably why Carlson is going for an old school tabloid magazine shocker to try to scrape some fading eyeballs away from the latest crochet patterns or WWII documentary. “FAMOUS POLITICIAN GAY????” is only one step above “BAT BOY REAL???” in the tabloid pantheon, and it’s honestly just a matter of time before Tucker goes from “Man claims he had sex with Obama in 1999” to “Aliens abducted me… for a steamy night of romance.” That video is coming, and honestly, when it does, I’ll tune in.
Look, I don't care one way or another if Obama is gay or not, but if he stooped low enough to sleep with that guy, I have some questions. That is the real scandal here.
> I mean look at this!
lol no and you can't make me.