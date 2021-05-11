The term "cuck," a derisive abbreviation of "cuckold," first entered widespread use during the early ascendancy of the alt-right, the internet-grown melding of online trolling and bona fide white nationalism. It was used as an all-round insult, a one-word indictment of its target's masculinity, rooted equally in patriarchal tradition and the juvenile sexism that fills male-dominated online forums. Many of the players in the greater orbit of Donald Trump weaponized this kind of language at every opportunity, none of them more so than Trump's firstborn son, Donald Jr.

However, consider this. From the Guardian's first look at Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, by Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig:

Two Trump family members got “inappropriately – and perhaps dangerously – close” to agents protecting them while Donald Trump was president, according to a new book on the US Secret Service. ... In her new book, [Leonnig] writes that Secret Service agents reported that Vanessa Trump, the wife of the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family”. Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce in March 2018. Leonnig reports that the agent concerned did not face disciplinary action as neither he nor the agency were official guardians of Vanessa Trump at that point.

This is where I must point out that the information described is coming from a pre-publication review of a book. Take it with a grain of salt. A lot of bullshit makes it into "nonfiction" books these days, even ones written by Pulitzer prize-winning Washington Post reporters. However. Let us consider the possibility!

Also, the book alleges that Tiffany was getting some too:

Leonnig also writes that Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples, broke up with a boyfriend and “began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail”. Secret Service leaders, the book says, “became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent”. Agents are prohibited from forming personal relationships with those they protect, out of concern that such feelings could cloud their judgment. Both Tiffany Trump and the agent said nothing untoward was happening, Leonnig writes, and pointed out the nature of the agent’s job meant spending time alone with his charge. The agent was subsequently reassigned.

You know what, good for her. Nothing more to say about this one!