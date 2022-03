WE'RE HOSTING OUR OWN ELECTION NIGHT TWITCH STREAM AND DISCORD CHAT!!!! IT ALL KICKS OFF ON TUESDAY AT 7 P.M. ET—GET ALL THE DETAILS HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

IT'S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN, THE TIME OF YEAR FOR VOTING!!!!!!!!

I DON'T CARE IF YOU HATE BOTH DRUMPT AND THE OTHER GUY, YOU NEED TO DO IS FREAKI9NG VOTE!!!!!!! ALL AMERICANS MUST VOTE OR RISK BEING EXILED TO ANTARCTICA!!!!

THINK OF YOUR MEEMAW AND PEPEP. IF THEY WEREN'T BURIED IN THE COLD COLD GROUND THEY SURE AS HECK WOULD BE VOTING!!!!!!!! VOTE FOR WHOEVER THEY WOULD'VE VOTED FOR, ALMOST CERTAINLY JOSEPH R. BIDEN OBAMA!!!

WHAT IS YOUR VOTING PLAN??? IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE YOU NEED OBE, YOU'RE USELESS WITHOUT A PLAN!!! WHAT A BOUT SAVING AMERICAN DEMOCRACY ! HAVE YOU NO SOUL??????? 2020 MAKE AMERICAN DECENCY AGAIN!!!!

JOE VRIDEN WILL HAND DELIVER EVERY AMERICAN A TIN OF FRESH MUFFINS EVERY MONTH AS PRESIDENT!!! DO YOU HATE MUFFINS OR WILL YOU VOTE AT THE POLLS!!!!

I'M VOTING FOR CNN COMMUNICATIONS FOR VP OF CLAPPING BACK!!!!

LADY GOO SAYS VOTE!!!! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR YOU DUMB SLOB!!!! THERE'S NO TIME TO LOSE WHEN THE COVFEFE MAN IS ON THE BALLOT BOX!! A STAR IS BORN EVERY ELECTION DAY IN THE UNITED STATS!!!! MEAT DRESS WILL SAVE YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY IF YOU JUST FREAKIN VOTE JESUS CHRIST!!!!!!!!!

MY DOCTOR SAID A HALTHY DIET OF VOTING ONCE A DAY SAVES LIVES!!!!! VOTING LOWERS MY BLOOD SUGAR AND I DONT HAVE TO TAKE PILLS ANY MORE IF I VOTE FOR JOE BIDEN !!!!!!!

IF YOU DONT POST ABOUT ELECTION EVERY DAY ON YOUR INSTAGRAM SOCIAL MEDIA FEEDS THEN YOU'RE BASICALLY IVANKA TRUMP!! UGLY SHOES LADY, FAT MAN WITH LONG TIE!!! GROSS!!! RESIST NOW OR FOREVER HOLD YOUR PIECE OF ROTTEN PIE!

VOTE TO SAVE HUNTER BIDEN!!! IF TRUMP WINS HUNTER WILL BE EXECUTED BY THE STATE!!!! I LOVE YOU MY SWEET BOY HUNTER!!!!! 2020 GENERAL ELECTION DAY!!!!

JOE BIDEN HAS A BUTTON TO STOP GLOBAL WARMING AND MAKE EVERYONE IN AMERICA HAPPY AGAIN!!! BUT HE'LL ONLY PRESS IT IF YOU VOTE!!!!!! WHAT ARE YOU PIGGIES WAITING FOR YOU !!!! I'M COMING TOYOUR HOUSE RIGHT NOW TO MAKE DANM SURE YOU VOTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!

(Thank you to Connor O'Malley for previously capturing the energy of my current mental state.)