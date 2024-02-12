Today, I am launching an important campaign that I hope as many people as possible join. It’s a campaign about sticking to the values we hold dear; about demanding more from the powerful; about safeguarding some of our most precious commodities; in short, about doing the right thing.

This campaign has one goal and one goal only: to get Julianna Margulies written off the Apple TV+ comedy classic The Morning Show.

I can already hear you scoffing. But I am not joking when I say that we will have struck a decisive blow for a better society if we successfully ensure that Julianna Margulies doesn’t return to The Morning Show.

Let me explain.

First of all, this country—this world, really—needs The Morning Show. No program has brought me more entertainment over this last terrible year than this trainwreck of a “drama.” When Reese Witherspoon went into space?? When Billy Crudup randomly started singing a duet with his crazy mom? When Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm had the most hilarious sex scene of the last 15 years? The finale????? Perfection. Not good, but perfect. The Morning Show is objectively terrible but somehow glorious. There is nothing more ridiculous, more shoddily constructed, and more addictive on television.

Share

And yet. My ability to watch The Morning Show is now threatened by the continued presence of Julianna Margulies, who plays famous TV lesbian Laura Peterson. Laura gets together with Bradley Jackson (played by Witherspoon in one of the worst performances you will ever see) in Season 2. In Season 3, they break up and then get back together, and then Laura yells at Bradley for reasons I will not give away here (seriously, the reasons are way too stupid to recount) and then the season ends.

Margulies and Witherspoon have whatever the opposite of chemistry is (physics? IDK I’m not a scientist) and watching them attempt to pretend to be into each other is painful. But I would have accepted a Season 4 Laura storyline because The Morning Show turns my brain into a Joe Biden-like sludge and I am too weak to protest.

HOWEVER. That was before the events of November 21, 2023.

On that day, Julianna Margulies went on a podcast and delivered one of the vilest monologues I have ever heard from a celebrity. Surprise surprise, it was about Palestine.