Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Lumbergh's avatar
Bill Lumbergh
2h

I went to the DC protest of the pending invasion of Iraq in January 2003. I heard estimates of half a million people in attendance. There were also coordinated marches in major cities around the country the same day. Afterwards, there was practically zero media coverage, which was profoundly illuminating. We all know what happened after that.

At least now we have ways to document and spread videos and photos instantly, so we don’t have to rely on corporate media to tell us about what did or did not happen. Here’s to hoping there’s a different outcome this time around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
5h

You could always film and make a documentary out of it. It's your medium right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture