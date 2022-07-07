Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Boris Johnson—blond idiot, certified garbage person, and the prime minister of the United Kingdom—will soon only be two of those things. After seeing his political capital wither away in the face of a steadily mounting string of scandals and a full-blown rebellion from within his own Conservative Party, Johnson announced on Thursday morning that he intends to resign as prime minister and Tory leader, leaving his island of weirdos, TERFs, and ludicrous aristocrats to fumble around for a new baddie to run their government.

The crisis that engulfed Johnson—and the truly comical number of people who resigned from his government over the past few days—has provided high levels of entertainment and drama, but it has also been very confusing for anyone who has not been following the ins and outs of this complicated saga.

As Discourse Blog’s chief Anglophile, therefore, I consider it my duty to explain to you what has happened to Johnson, why it is happening now, and what comes next. I promise this will be fun! Bad things happening to bad people—what could be more fun than that???

OK, here is everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s downfall.