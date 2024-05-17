Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s been about two years since we last checked in on noted author and mega-transphobe J.K. Rowling. So I thought it would be a good moment to see what our TERF queen has been up to.

As we all know, the past 24-ish months have been a roller coaster ride. There was the Barbenheimer phenomenon, Hillary Clinton talked to a super-old-clown, and King Charles III posed for one of the most hilarious paintings of all time. In other words, humanity has been innovating in fascinating new ways. There’s so much for your average citizen-slash-gazillionaire-mogul to engage with!

Weirdly, though, J.K. Rowling seems to be spending most of her time on just two pursuits: writing mysteries and saying some of the most wacko shit about trans people you will ever see in this life or any other. Everyone’s gotta have a hobby I guess.

Normally I wouldn’t really bother with this, but over the past week or so, J.K. has been so off her rocker that it’s started bleeding into my timeline much more than usual. It’s like I’ve been going along with my life but off in the corner Godzilla is rampaging through the streets, only instead of Godzilla it’s J.K. Rowling sharing her nonsense opinions.

Anyway, let’s take a peek!