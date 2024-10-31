We as a society have evolved past the need for former president and current racist grandpa Bill Clinton to appear in public and speak out loud. How do I know this? By watching former president and current racist grandpa Bill Clinton appear in public and speak out loud. Who does not apparently know this? The Kamala Harris campaign.

For whatever reason—I’m going to guess a combination of perversity and stupidity—the Harris team shipped Slick Willie off to Michigan on Wednesday so he could give voters in that crucial swing state a horrible lecture about Gaza.

“I have to be careful what I say,” Clinton began, before immediately not being careful. Here’s his complete remarks.

I suppose, if you wanted to bend over backwards to be fair, you could say that his first thoughts were merely pedestrian and annoying: “I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died.” This comment combines two bad themes from the 2024 campaign—the notion that genocide in Gaza is something only Palestinians or Arabs care about and the meaningless phrase “too many people have died”—but if we’re bending over backwards, at least Bill is trying to reach out?

Oh wait, never mind. Within about one minute, Clinton was saying this: “It isn't how many we've had to kill because Hamas makes sure that they're shielded by civilians. They'll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself.”

Ah, OK. He moved in record time to “Sorry you made us genocide you.” Cool. Not despicable at all!

But all of that was just a warmup. Something worse was coming!

Hamas did not care about a homeland for the Palestinians. They wanted to kill Israelis and make Israel uninhabitable. Well, I got news for them. They were there first. Before there was—their faith existed. They were there. In the time of King David, the southernmost tribes had Judea and Samaria.

Oh, so we’re doing Bible talk! We’re doing Chuck Schumer at AIPAC discourse (“Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.”) We’re doing “Palestinians have to suffer because of 3,000 years ago.” Who is this for? Why is Bill Clinton whispering this racist bilge into a microphone? Why is the mic turned on? Who is letting him do this? What is going on???

Sometimes it really does seem like the Harris campaign has a death wish. Not that I think she’s definitely going to lose, or that Bill Clinton will doom her—what the hell do any of us know? But like….woof. Let’s get you to bed, Bill, you can have a nice dream about executing Black people for political gain.

I’ll leave the last word to the icon Paul Blest.