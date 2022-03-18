A couple of weeks ago, we asked you to send in some of your favorite birds that we could feature in Bird of the Week, and I am thrilled to say that a whole lot of you responded with some fantastic birds!!! There were so many recommendations, in fact, that we can’t possibly put them all in one post. So I am sharing the first round of awesome birds today, along with the comments that the bird nominators sent in. (If you sent in a bird and don’t see it here, fear not. I’m saving it for a future post!) These birds come from all over the world and give just a hint about the wonder and variety of the avian species. Thanks so much to everyone who sent a bird in!

A reminder: you can find the complete list of birds we’ve featured so far here. And please keep sending us bird nominations at hello@discourseblog.com.

Northern flicker

“For sheer bird nerdery and the fact that I often see it in my back yard in NC, I nominate the Northern Flicker. What a beautiful bird. I can't get enough of it.” — Jennifer Dianna

Satin bowerbird

“The male bowerbird is the lonely emo art student of bird high school. He makes his cool bowers to find a mate, but the chad bowerbird is always coming around to wreck the place and hoard the ladies. All bowerbirds are pretty awesome, my favorites are the Vogelkop Bowerbird (because this BBC video is good) and the satin bowerbird (because I feel bad for this poor guy, he tried so hard!)” — Mark Birdsong

Resplendent quetzal

“May I suggest the ludicrously named ‘Resplendent Quetzal’, which I was fortunate enough to see in the inland Costa Rican rainforest but not, sadly, fortunate enough to photograph?” — Julia

Dark-eyed Junco

“It's an incredibly common bird in North America, but as most of us in the U.S. only see it in the winter, I feel like people don't care about it. I care about it, this extremely small and cute black bird with a snow-white belly, but when I got a tattoo of a junco (so yes I have a stake in this), literally every person who saw it said ‘a what?’ when I said it was a junco. Also if you try to hold a junco in your hands to band it or whatever, it gets freaked out and its heart beats too fast and it dies, which is extremely relatable.” — Amelia H

Bin chicken (aka Australian white ibis)

“I'd like to nominate the Bin Chicken as the bird of the week. This short video explains why this bird is loved by many.” – Cybele Heddle