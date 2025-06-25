Discourse Blog

User's avatar
xDEADxCAPITALx's avatar
xDEADxCAPITALx
14h

that nytimes non-endorsement endorsement is fucking rich. “we’re not endorsing anyone but the election is between mamdani and cuomo and you should leave mamdani off the ballot. also if you leave both of them off the ballot you’re throwing your vote away.”

have the courage of your (shitty) convictions, nytimes. just say you want people to vote for the serial sexual harsser and be done with it.

also i love how their take on the rest freeze policy is that it will make it MORE difficult for people to afford to live in the city. what a bunch of shameless hacks.

1 reply
Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream's avatar
Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream
13h

𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘭𝘭, 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘳𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘠𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳-𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘦, 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪’𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘶𝘯.

This is a thing I'm not seeing a lot in the post-mortems, but seems important. People don't want to hear that the place they live sucks! Cuomo speaking like NYC is a hellhole wasn't angling for votes from actual NYC voters but was trying to gin up national support, which he got, but at the expense of ACTUAL VOTERS!

Someone please tell me why James Clyburn felt any sort of need to jump into this race.

1 reply
