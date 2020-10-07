Share this postA Note of Mirth Entirely Unrelated to Any Recent Newswww.discourseblog.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailA Note of Mirth Entirely Unrelated to Any Recent NewsGood vibes in the air, totally random!Jack MirkinsonOct 7, 20203019Share this postA Note of Mirth Entirely Unrelated to Any Recent Newswww.discourseblog.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailJust felt like goingLMAOfor some reason!Screenshot: Untapped New York/YouTube19Share this postA Note of Mirth Entirely Unrelated to Any Recent Newswww.discourseblog.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailPreviousNext
Fuck—and I mean this last part sincerely—that guy.
Miller did Nazi see that coming.