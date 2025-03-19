Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

I moved to New York City in the summer of 2014 to go to Columbia University. I knew about Columbia when I was growing up, like, as a concept, but it wasn’t until late in my undergraduate degree that I considered the possibility that I could actually go there for something. My school in rural California didn’t send many — I can’t think of any, actually — students to Ivy league universities, and it wasn’t until I started to take journalism seriously as a future career that I really gave the university much thought. Once I did, though, like a classic small-town idiot who doesn’t know anything about anything, I fixated on it. I wanted to get into the prestigious journalism school there so badly. I was convinced that going there would funnel me directly into a job at a five-star, prestige publication, where I would pay my dues for anywhere from 6 to 18 months at the max before a gruff but nurturing editor recognized my brilliance and sent me off to report from far-flung locations and warzones. I spent weeks at my job as a substitute teacher at that same rural high school with my guts in knots thinking I’d blown the application, and when my acceptance letter finally came, I burst into the PE office and triumphantly informed a guy who I think was the JV football coach that I had gotten in. I don’t remember what he said in response, but in his head he probably thought I was the biggest asshole he had ever met, which is really something considering that he was a JV football coach.

When I got to Columbia, however, things were a bit different. I realized that my getting in wasn’t really that much of a triumph — the year I attended, the acceptance rate for its prestigious journalism school was something like 50 percent. The entry requirements were basically a functional knowledge of English, a pulse, and the financial ability to give the school an enormous amount of money. Despite that, I made friends. I learned things. I had “mentors.” Sure, the career services office recommended that I apply for a job as a writer at a local alt-weekly paper, which was coincidentally the job I’d left to go be a substitute teacher and apply for grad school in the first place, but nevertheless. I was in New York! A stellar career as a freelance journalist awaited! It was in some small part due to the monumental weight of Columbia University — those hallowed halls, the grounds where former presidents and generals and musicians (if you consider the Vampire Weekend guys musicians) had walked. Columbia had flaws, to be sure, but its reputation was something you could fall back on.

We now know what that reputation is worth: $400 million.

That seems like a staggering amount of money, but in Columbia’s world, it’s not, really. The university’s endowment, the general financial pool of investments that a private institution has to fund its general long-term operations, largely donated by rich people seeking to offset their taxes, is $14.8 billion. It is the 8th largest private school endowment in the country. That money is supplemented by federal grants; Columbia has up to $5 billion in federal grant commitments. And that, we have seen, is enough to buy them wholesale. One of the most famous private institutions in the country — an institution funded by private individuals in order to be remain outside of the scope of the federal government — is now owned, for a cut-rate price, by perhaps the most fascist administration we have ever seen.