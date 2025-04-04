30 birds have been eliminated. Just two remain. And both of them are beautiful, brash, crowd-pleasing powerhouses. It’s anyone’s game.

Welcome to the Fowl Hysteria 2025 final.

(We just got chills. This is so exciting!!!!!)

We won’t waste your time. You’re as hyped as we are. So let’s go.

Remember: ONLY YOUR VOTES determine which birds make it to the final. And you have one week to vote!

Oh, one more thing: you don’t have to be a PAID subscriber to vote. So if you get the note saying “subscribe to vote” and you’re like “I’m not putting money down for this” — you don’t have to! Free subscribers can vote too.

Get your people to the polls! And LET’S DO THIS.

Before we get into this, we wanted to congratulate our two runners-up, the common loon and the bushtit. They fought valiantly, they remain some of the greatest birds in the history of birds, and we love them forever.

Now to the big show. Holy mackerel, what a matchup. Two absolute icons of the skies and seas.

First, there’s the heron. Bow down.

There’s an intangible sort of majesty about this bird—a bunch of seemingly ungainly parts forming together in an almost mystical fashion to make something uniquely glorious. We look at the heron and we see nothing less than the wonders of the earth.

Speaking of wonders…

If the heron is a testament to nature’s dazzling weirdness, the American kestrel is proof of its capacity to achieve streamlined perfection. Look at this bird. Have you ever seen anything so sleek and gleaming in your entire life?

There you are. We have two birds of the highest order. Two creatures that show our planet at its finest. Two animals to cherish and treasure.

But there can only be one winner of Fowl Hysteria. And that decision is in your hands.

Take it away.

And here’s the last bracket of 2025. See you next week.

A reminder: you can check out our complete Bird of the Week list here, and get in touch with your bird suggestions at hello@discourseblog.com.