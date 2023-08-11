Hello! If you like a) Discourse Blog and b) free stuff, boy is this your lucky day.

That’s because we’re starting our very own referrals program. Referrals program? Yes, referrals program!

If you get people to subscribe to Discourse Blog, we’ll reward you with free months on your subscription. And the more people you bring in, the bigger the reward.

Pretty “neat” if you ask us.

You, our readers, are the best thing about Discourse Blog. You get all lively and weird in the comments, you go nuts over birds with us, and, most importantly, you keep us going. So we trust you to bring this blog to the attention of all your equally cool friends. And now you get perks for doing so—and if your friends bring in people, they get perks too!

Here’s how it works.

1. Share Discourse Blog. When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll get credit for any new subscribers. Simply send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.

2. Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.

Get a 1 month comp for 3 referrals

Get a 3 month comp for 5 referrals

Get a 6 month comp for 25 referrals

(If you still have questions, check out Substack’s FAQ.)

To make it extra-fun, there’s going to be a leaderboard where you can see who is bringing in the most people. Don’t you want to be at the top of that list???

We don’t have to tell you that these are turbulent times in the media world. Companies backed by very rich people are flailing around everywhere, and Elon Musk keeps stabbing the industry in the eye over and over again. It sucks. And we’re just seven people putting out a reader-supported blog with no corporate largesse whatsoever. We’re a little boat in the choppiest of seas—and without you, we’d be sunk. So if you want us to stay afloat, just click that button and tell someone about all the cool stuff that’s happening here.

And, as ever, thank you!