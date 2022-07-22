Welcome to Discourse Blog!

We have published thousands of blogs since we started this site way back in March 2020. (That’s right: we decided to launch a new, independent media outlet right when the pandemic hit. We’re business geniuses!) That’s…a lot of blogs—way too many for a newbie to acquaint themselves with. So we want to help you out by pointing you to what we consider to be the best of Discourse Blog.

Below, you will find a selection of our favorite posts going back chronologically all the way to the beginning of Discourse Blog. They range very widely over their subject matter, tone, and just about everything else, but they are all united by our core values: being forthright about what we believe in, standing up for the marginalized and oppressed, telling the venal crooks who run this world to go to hell, and not taking ourselves too seriously.

We love this work, and we want to keep doing it—and for that, we need your help. So click through these stories, and then click that subscribe button! And thanks so much for being a Discourse Blog reader.

“I Can’t Stay In Texas Anymore,” by Samantha Grasso

Seeking: a decent place to live.

“Leave Hunter Biden Alone,” by Katherine Krueger

His mistakes and his floundering make him the only relatable member of the Biden family.

“This Fight Did Not Begin With Us And It Will Not End With Us,” by Caitlin Schneider

We know the right to abortion can be won because it has been won before. Now it’s up to us to win it again.

“100 Years Ago A Cop Was Kicked in the Balls So Hard He Died,” by Rafi Schwartz

A profound moment in history, remembered.

“Fuck This Country,” by Katherine Krueger

It's hard to shake the feeling that there are now more ways to die than to live in America.

“The TERF Mask Is Off,” by Jack Mirkinson

Transphobes are being crystal clear: they want trans people eliminated.

“The NYPD Can’t Protect Us,” by Jack Crosbie

This is what happens when everyday incompetence and structural failures mix.

“The Secret Left-Wing History of ‘Monopoly,’” by Caitlin Schneider

Behind the top hat and twirling mustache of Rich Uncle Pennybags is a tale of thievery, corporate greed, and the erasure of an anti-monopoly activist.

“‘They’ve Had To Leave Behind Things That I Didn’t’: Jack Crosbie on Leaving Ukraine”

'I'm going home, and they're going away from home.'

“Every Single Bird of the Week”

Here is a running tally of every bird we’ve featured in Bird of the Week, as well as some of our favorite standalone birds.

“Every Single Discourse Blog Interview”

Or, as we call them, Discourses.

“We Should Cover Everyone Like We're Covering Ukrainians,” by Jack Mirkinson

People following the mainstream coverage of Ukraine are getting an excellent lesson in media double standards.

“Today Was So Stupid,” by Katherine Krueger

Democrats turned the January 6 anniversary into the dumbest, most cringe-worthy event possible.

“Another In-Depth Interview With My Sons About Today’s World,” by Rafi Schwartz

What starts with COVID and ends with butt jokes? This interview!

“It's Time For the Social Media Workforce to Organize,” by Caitlin Schneider

Something is happening in the world of social media managers and editors—and it looks a bit like the beginning of a labor movement.

“‘The Card Counter’ and the Sins of a Nation,” by Katherine Krueger

Paul Schrader's latest film asks if we'll ever be forgiven for the War on Terror.

“Is Madison Cawthorn Incredibly Dumb? A Discourse Blog Investigation,” by Rafi Schwartz

The people want to know!

“The New York Times Won't Stop Gaslighting Its Unionizing Workers,” by Jack Crosbie

Audio obtained by Discourse Blog shows the paper's CEO trying to blame the union for a recent breakdown in talks. Sources say the truth is just the opposite.

“A History of ‘Americanitis,’ the Nervous Condition That Comes With Living in America,” by Caitlin Schneider

Over a century ago, ‘Americanitis’ plagued a subset of the country. We're still afflicted today.

“Bari Weiss Mask Off,” by Jack Mirkinson

Weiss wrote that Israel's killing of children is an 'unavoidable burden.' Words fail.

“The ‘Teen Vogue’ Mess Is What Happens When Bosses Don’t Listen,” by Aleks Chan

Condé Nast’s catastrophic mishandling of Alexi McCammond's hiring as the editor of ‘Teen Vogue’ is what happens when management doesn't respect its employees.

'“Texas Is a Failed State,” by Samantha Grasso

What it's like to live through the hellish cold-weather crisis.

“We’re Not Better Than This,” by Jack Crosbie

So many people were unprepared for this moment because they still believed in the American myth.

“LOL OK,” by Jack Mirkinson

Trump has COVID. I guess we’re doing this!

“RBG and the Stories We Tell Ourselves,” by Caitlin Schneider

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death also felt like the end of a series of myths about American politics.

“Let Me Tell You About My Heart,” by Rafi Schwartz

Or, how some people tried to un-fuck my fairly fucked-up organ.

“I Guess It Was Just Our Turn to Burn,” by Jack Crosbie

We'll all know what it feels like eventually.

“A Visit to the California Town Founded by Black Americans,” by Caitlin Schneider

At the start of the 20th century, a small group of Californians built a new kind of community.

“The System Is Back,” by Jack Mirkinson

The message is clear: The adults have returned. They'll take it from here. So shut the hell up.

“The Only Solution Is to Burn It All Down,” by Samantha Grasso

The media industry's racism will only be fixed when the entire system is torn apart.

“They Can’t Even Fire Us Right,” by Jack Crosbie

You'd think after doing something a couple thousand times the bosses would have the process down.

“We’re Never Going Back to Normal,” by Katherine Krueger

It never existed, and it's sure as hell not coming back.

“Let’s Keep Going,” by Aleks Chan

Welcome to discourse.blog, a new...project (?) brought to you by the former staff of Splinter.

