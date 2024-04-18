This is a blog about whether or not Joe Biden has had a facelift. If you scroll down you will find a poll where you can vote on this matter!

There are arguments for and against the idea that Joe Biden has had a facelift. And we will get into some of those. But first, let me tell you how this whole thing unfolded.

Here is a picture of Joe Biden.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

This picture was taken on Tuesday. My first thought when I saw it was “this looks like AI.” My second thought was “man, Joe Biden’s facelift is really…doing a lot here.” (Yes, this is where I reveal myself as Team Facelift.)

As I often do, I brought this observation to Rafi.

Rafi then produced a picture of Mitch McConnell.

I should say that, before this, I kind of assumed that “Joe Biden has had a facelift” was a pretty universal sentiment. But Rafi proved me wrong.

We couldn’t leave it there. We had to take it to the rest of the group. Cros was immediately on my side. Rafi was still skeptical. Paul then sided with Rafi. A real split!

So Cros asked his lovely wife’s group chat for their thoughts. (Names redacted to avoid them being targeted by Joe Biden’s alleged/possible/maybe plastic surgeons.)

OK side note, love [redacted’s] sidestep into body double conspiracies.

I’m open to all theories…

We showed them this picture of Biden’s ears.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Lotta votes for team facelift. I also asked my colleagues at The Nation (latest issue in stores now!) Responses included “maybe a neck lift too—or at least some neck tightening. No neck waddle at all” and “the thing is a facelift has a brutal recovery period so i feel like there would have been a spell of conspicuous absence.” So again, varied opinions.

THEN, and I swear this is the last part before the poll, Cros’s wife’s friend asked…her plastic surgeon. That’s right, people did reporting for us about this question.

Here is the verdict:

A powerful case has been made!

OK, so that is the saga. You have seen the evidence for and against. Now you tell us—Joe Biden: Facelift?

And please leave a comment explaining your position on this question. Thank you!

UPDATE, 9:56 am ET: Friend of the blog (subscribe to Forever Wars) Spencer Ackerman writes in:

In 2004 I interviewed Joe Biden in person for something like 11 cumulative hours. No question he's had a facelift.

This is Pulitzer-level reporting!