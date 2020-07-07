Hey there champ. Let’s have a chat.
I’ll admit, I don’t really have any expectations or ideas about what will happen here. We’re trying something new together. So c’mon in. Ask a question, or drop a rant in the comments. Let’s get weird, and see where it takes us.
image via lucasfilm ltd.
Office Hours
Hey there champ. Let’s have a chat.
I’ll admit, I don’t really have any expectations or ideas about what will happen here. We’re trying something new together. So c’mon in. Ask a question, or drop a rant in the comments. Let’s get weird, and see where it takes us.
image via lucasfilm ltd.