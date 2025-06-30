Discourse Blog

ReadingRambo's avatar
ReadingRambo
7h

Can't help but notice that the real sharp drop in Democrats who support Israel comes in 2025, not 2023 or 2024. There are a lot of rank and file Democrats who currently are mad at Israel because it harmed their favorite voteball team, not necessarily because of the genocide. Let's just see if that position actually holds when Democrats begin winning back power.

Emma Cornford
8h

Well said. We all have to keep saying it, over and over. The Zionists have been promoting the idea that supporting Israel unconditionally is pan essential aspect of being Jewish at least since the Nakba in 1948. That equation is falling apart under the continual impacts of the genocide in Gaza on public opinion around the world. As governments in the global Notth continue to support mass murder, they are losing their legitimacy with their own people. As those governments also go on supporting ecocide by giant corporations, they are further delegitimizing the entire global system. That’s the only (bloodstained) “silver lining” of this monstrous crime. Time to get organized, not just for piecemeal defense and increasingly brittle reforms but for fundamental transformation.

