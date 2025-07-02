Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brew's avatar
Brew
6h

Jim Spanfeller. What a fucking herb...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul's avatar
Paul
5h

Deeply suspect head shot. Needs a booking number underneath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture