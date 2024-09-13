Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images

It’s been nearly five months since our last bird call-out! So here we are again.

Bird of the Week could not be what it is without your bird suggestions. If you care about us at all and want Fowl Hysteria next year to be good, please send us your bird ideas!!! We love any and all ideas! And, as we have said before, we pay very close attention to your picks! Need we remind you that a reader-submitted bird even won the first-ever Fowl Hysteria tournament???

So please: let us know which bird you simply NEED us to write about. You can get in touch at hello@discourseblog.com, or you can just drop your bird info in the comments below. Then you’ll get to see your fave in one of our reader editions, or even in a standalone Bird of the Week post!

And if you need a reminder of the birds we’ve already featured, just click here.