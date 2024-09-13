It’s been nearly five months since our last bird call-out! So here we are again.
Bird of the Week could not be what it is without your bird suggestions. If you care about us at all and want Fowl Hysteria next year to be good, please send us your bird ideas!!! We love any and all ideas! And, as we have said before, we pay very close attention to your picks! Need we remind you that a reader-submitted bird even won the first-ever Fowl Hysteria tournament???
So please: let us know which bird you simply NEED us to write about. You can get in touch at hello@discourseblog.com, or you can just drop your bird info in the comments below. Then you’ll get to see your fave in one of our reader editions, or even in a standalone Bird of the Week post!
And if you need a reminder of the birds we’ve already featured, just click here.
I was riding my bike today. It was a little downhill, so I was going about 25mph. I startled a hawk off of a telephone pole next to the road. It then glided alongside me (not super close at all, but parallel) for about a quarter mile. That’s the bird I think you should write about (I do not know what specific kind of hawk it was)
I am planning a birding trip to Costa Rica (!!), and in the course of my research I learned about a bird called a Tiny Hawk which is simply, a very small hawk. I suppose another person's google might have suggested "Tony Hawk" when looking for information about the Tiny Hawk, but not mine. Mine knows I want to learn about this wee hawk that hunts hummingbirds and bats and is the size of a starling. He's just a little guy! He's a tiny hawk!