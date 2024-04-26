Chris Ware/Getty Images

It’s been a good long while since we put a call out for reader submissions for Bird of the Week. And now that Fowl Hysteria 2024 has ended (congrats again to the burrowing owl!) we definitely need to replenish our bird stock.

So here we are again. You teach us about birds we should know. You remind us about birds we’ve forgotten. You elevate the obscure, cherish the sensational, and advocate for your favorites with class and panache. And, as you know by now, we pay very close attention to your picks! Need we remind you that a reader-submitted bird even won the first-ever Fowl Hysteria™ tournament???

So please: let us know which bird you simply NEED us we write about. You can get in touch at hello@discourseblog.com, or you can just drop your bird info in the comments below. Then you’ll get to see your fave in one of our reader editions, or even in a standalone Bird of the Week post!

And if you need a reminder of the birds we’ve already featured, just click here.