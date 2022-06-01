Megan Varner/Getty Images

We live in a big, busy world, and as the trite cliché goes, “ everything happens so much .” To which I say: mostly true! There’s a lot of stuff going on out there, and it never seems to stop. It’s virtually impossible to get a reasonable sip of “here’s what’s going on today” without taking a firehose of “AND ALSO!!!!!” right in the kisser. It’s exhausting, I tell ya. The human brain (specifically: mine) just isn’t designed to absorb the sheer volume of stuff being thrown at it on a daily basis. You’ve (I’ve) gotta triage.

Having said that, here are the (ostensibly important) (??) news stories I simply cannot bring myself to give a shit about this week. Perhaps you do care about them? Good for you. I don’t want to hear about it, though. I’ve made my decision. This is about self-preservation.

Let’s dive in!

To begin with, at some point on Tuesday morning, my TL was flooding with a generic slate of pundits blubbering about how Attorney Michael Sussmann was acquitted by a jury for lying to the FBI in the first case brought by Trump-appointed Special Counsel John Durham. Did that sentence put you into a coma? That’s because this whole thing is profoundly unimportant, in direct proportion to the volume of the tantrum Donj threw about it. I think it’s got something to do with Russia, or the pee tape, but honestly, I don’t know or care. With a gun to my head, I couldn’t tell you why this story is currently on the front page of CNN and the New York Times ’ websites. This is Bleemer and Gorpman shit. Go screw.

Speaking of “go screw,” apparently Donald Trump is big mad about an election again, only this time it’s in Georgia , and it’s between Republicans and frankly if any one of you even tries to tell me more about this I will track you down and shove your goldendoodle in a microwave. Same goes for any breathless squealing about who got a January 6 committee subpoena this week .

Also, if you have extremely pressing opinions on: Stranger Things S4, Obi Wan Kenobi , Top Gun: Maverick , the remake of Firestarter , Marvel easter eggs or trailer breakdowns, or literally any podcast at all — stuff it. I’m not interested.

And look, I know they’re there for a good cause , but “ boy band visits White House ” is just…I…I mean… Okay? Fine? Nice for them, I suppose. None of my business.

Anyway, those are the Big Important News Thingies that I’ve chosen not to care about this week. Maybe I’ll care next week? Anything’s possible, I guess.

What stories do you not care about today? Let us know in the comments!

