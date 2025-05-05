Discourse Blog

J_
20h

Amazing how the one thing they haven’t tried—which, coincidentally, polling shows would be massively popular with their constituents—is the one thing they steadfastly refuse to even consider. It makes one hope there’s an afterlife so all the enablers and mouthpieces and apparatchiks can suffer eternally for the hell they’ve allowed.

Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream
21h

𝘸𝘦𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘩𝘰𝘸, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳, 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘺𝘢𝘬𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘐𝘴𝘳𝘢𝘦𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳, 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴

To give the itsy-bitsiest, tiniest bit of sympathy to establishment Dems, this is a very new and unfamiliar state of being: Israel isn't reflexively bowing to US political winds, Israel is the aggressor, and the Dem base has stopped whole-heartedly supporting Israel. None of the Dem leadership seems to know how to react.

Now, that said, you've had A YEAR AND A FUCKING HALF TO FIGURE IT OUT. You get no more sympathy, and the itsy-bitsy bit you do have is eroding by the minute. If you can't wrap your heads around it, let AOC and Jasmine Crockett and Summer Lee run with it for once.

