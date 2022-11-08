Art: Sam Grasso

You may have noticed, between the incessant TV ads, the constant exhortations to vote, and the vague sense of impending calamity, that the midterm elections are upon us. Months of campaigning, acres of cash, and a whole lot of madness have led to this fateful moment. And things….well, they’re a bit downbeat. By this time on Wednesday, the political scene could be stuffed with even more far-right nutjobs than it already was. How is that even possible?!?!

OR something else could happen. Since it seems like every key race is a virtual dead heat, we have to get ready for some surprises. There is just a lot we don’t know.

Something we DO know, though, is that it’s always better to face these things in the company of others. Friends don’t let friends cope with elections alone! Which is why we’re going to be hosting the official Discourse Blog Midterms Meltdown Chat TONIGHT STARTING AT 8 P.M. ET. And you’re all invited!

WE REPEAT: TONIGHT, NOVEMBER 8, AT 8 P.M. ET!

Come hang out with us as we absorb the latest results and get through this whole thing together.

We’re going to do do this in the Substack chat space, which is free for any of our subscribers—free or paid—to join.

Our last chat there was really fun, so we were inspired to try another one.

Remember: that’s TONIGHT, NOVEMBER 8, AT 8 P.M. ET. See you there!