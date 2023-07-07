Hello fellow bird-lovers! We are here with our semi-annual request for you to send us some of your favorite birds that we can feature on Bird of the Week.

Our records show that you haven’t had a chance to tell us which birds we’ve been missing out on for nearly five months. Too long! So now we are once again throwing our doors open to you. We can PROMISE you that you won’t be sending your suggestions into some black box. Reader submissions are one of the core parts of this feature. A reader-submitted bird even won the first-ever Fowl Hysteria™ tournament!

So please: let us know which bird you simply DEMAND that we write about. You can get in touch at hello@discourseblog.com, or you can just drop your bird info in the comments below. Then you’ll get to see your fave in one of our reader editions, or even in a standalone Bird of the Week post!

Share

And if you need a reminder of the birds we’ve already featured, just click here. Thanks in advance, and bird on!!!!!!