Hello! As you may have heard, Substack has a new social media-like platform where people can post links and talk to each other and stuff. It’s called Substack Notes, and its very existence made Elon Musk lose his mind.

Here is the official Substack patter on Notes:

Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. We plan to use it for things that don’t fit in the newsletter, like work-in-progress or quick questions.

We can’t promise that last part (works in progress are also known as “drafts,” and we keep that shit locked down, thank you very much) but we’re always happy to have a new place to post things and gab about the day’s events. So we are on Substack Notes now!

Go to Notes

“Wow, I love Discourse Blog and the chance to be ‘in community’ with Discourse Blog, how do I sign up???”

Excellent question. Like this.

How to join

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to Discourse Blog, you’ll automatically see our notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around!

You can also share notes of your own.

Here’s more Substack patter:

We hope this becomes a space where every reader of Discourse Blog can share thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from the things we're reading on Substack and beyond.

OK, that one we’ll endorse. We love your thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes! So come hang with us and tell your friends.

Share

If you encounter any issues, you can always refer to the Notes FAQ for assistance. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Go to Notes