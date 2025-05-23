We all know that birds and three-day weekends are two of life’s greatest things. But today, as we head into Memorial Day, we at the Bird of the Week Department have a question for you: which bird is most representative of the glory that is the three-day weekend?

We’re looking for a bird that encapsulates the specific beauty of the three-day weekend: the promise of relaxation and fun, the pleasure of not having to work, the feeling that justice is being done. (I say that last part because ALL weekends should be three-day weekends—so when you get one, it just feels right, you know?)

It’s tempting to immediately go “oh, what about like a flamingo” or “oh, what about a parrot” or some other bright colorful character. And maybe those birds ARE the most three-day weekend birds around! But maybe they’re not. I don’t think a three-day weekend bird can be super high maintenance. Three-day weekends are (again, ideally) chill and nice—I think this bird should be too. A bird that’s low-stress! A bird that loves to just do its thing. A bird that knows that an extra day off of work is a thing to cherish.

And that’s where you, the biggest bird geniuses around, come in. Please help us! Tell us what bird you think has more three-day weekend vibes than any other.

Leave a comment with your suggestions, or email us at hello@discourseblog.com. And next week we’ll talk about all the cool wonderful beloved brilliant weekend birds you picked.

Happy three-day weekend! See you on Tuesday.

A reminder: you can check out our complete Bird of the Week list here, and get in touch with your bird suggestions at hello@discourseblog.com.