(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

If, like me, you are a denizen of that sad little corner of the universe known as Medialand, you will have been riveted over the past few days by the widening catastrophe at CNN. Now, we all know that CNN has been bad ever since around, say, June 1, 1980, but the immediate crisis centers around its current CEO, Chris Licht.

On Friday, The Atlantic dropped a 15,000-word piece by Tim Alberta chronicling Licht’s first year running CNN. Does Chris Licht deserve to have 15,000 words written about him? No! But whatever. I would drop the “I ain’t reading all that” meme here, except that I, uh, did read all that. The article’s main points, roughly summarized, are:

Chris Licht is an asshole.

Chris Licht is very bad at his job.

That stupid Trump town hall he did? It was stupid.

Everyone at CNN really hates Chris Licht.

Now, Chris Licht, a man who wants thousands of employees to listen to him even though he was dumb enough to let a reporter follow him everywhere on the record for a year while he said a torrent of idiotic nonsense out loud, is groveling desperately and promising to change. Since even CNN’s own media reporter says that everyone at the network still hates him, it’s reasonable to assume that Licht will be shown the door soon. RIP, blah blah blah.

So why am I bothering with this doofus? Because apart from revealing him to be a moron, the Atlantic piece also gives us a sterling example of one of the most insidious habits of corporate media sociopaths these days: their impulse to insist that, rather than the very powerful people they actually are, they are scrappy underdogs fighting America’s greatest enemy: the woke mind-virus. (And yes, this example involves trans people.)

Here’s a bit from the Atlantic profile. (For context, a lot of the piece is about how, in Licht’s eyes, CNN was super-duper-liberal and out of touch and now he’s come in to drag it back to the real America, ie Republicans.)