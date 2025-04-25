Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J_'s avatar
J_
9hEdited

This gave me cause to revisit Caitlin’s excellent interview on leftist birds. While I want to go with the antifa bird, Brazilian Tanager, I’ll say crows for sake of variety since they can formulate plans, communicate over long distances and amongst different murders, and hold grudges and vengeances. Plus they’re smart af!

https://www.discourseblog.com/p/what-are-the-most-socialist-birds

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt B's avatar
Matt B
9h

Let's all give it up to the Harris Hawk for this one.

Reasons that this is the one:

1. Harris Hawks work together to hunt, which is rare in birds. They cooperate to provide for everyone. They mostly weigh around two pounds, and because they work in groups, they take down rabbits that are twice as large as them.

2. Because of their sexual dimorphism, the women are larger. This also lines up with anti-fascism, where dudes should probably let the women take charge.

3. They don't just hunt from the air. If you've ever seen a hawk or falcon miss and land, they rarely get another shot at something. Harris's hawk runs after things as well as hunting from the air, so they are a multimodal fighting machine.

4. They protect the courts at Wimbledon, which means that they have observed the classes and probably have formed opinions about class warfare.

On the other hand:

It's a bird named after a dude. This is rarely a good thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture