Today, Bird of the Week is asking a simple question: which bird is best equipped to fight fascism?

We ask for two reasons. Reason One: As you may have noticed, fascism’s kind of a big thing right now. (Just today, the FBI arrested a judge for daring to demand that ICE produce a warrant before it detained someone. Bad!) Reason Two: We think birds have a vital role to play in all aspects of society, and that includes helping the antifascist cause.

And here’s where you come in. There are so many birds out there, all of them bringing unique skills to the table. But which birds are the ones we can rely on above all others in the battle against the evil people currently running the government? We don’t know—but we suspect you might have some ideas.

This doesn’t need to be about, like, which birds can peck eyes out the quickest or attack people like the bald eagle is doing to Donald Trump in this picture.

It can be about that, but there are other considerations too. Is there a bird that’s good at rallying other birds to its side? Is there a bird that does mutual aid or shelters other birds from harm? Is there a bird that displays natural leadership skills? Is there a bird that could help with legal cases?

Let us know in the comments, or email us with your thoughts. We’ll feature your suggestions in a future post. Solidarity forever, down with the Nazis, up with birds!!!!

You can check out our complete Bird of the Week list here and get in touch with your bird suggestions at hello@discourseblog.com.