Hello! One thing we like to do at Discourse Blog is interview good and smart people about different stuff. Our nickname for these chats is “Discourses.” (Because our name is Discourse Blog, and we are talking, is the wordplay here.)
As a service to you, we’ve compiled all of the interviews—ahem, Discourses—we’ve done since we started this site. A lot of these were once housed in our email-only newsletter What Now (RIP) but we’ve now moved them onto the site itself so that they’ll have a permanent home on the internet.
Some of the interviews are behind our paywall. If you want to read every single one, just click the subscribe button!
We’ve arranged the list by alphabetical order of our interviewees; their names are in bold so that you can see all the cool people we’ve talked to! And we’ll keep this page updated every time there’s a new interview. Happy reading!
Fighting off Climate Doomerism with Kate Aronoff
Eight Questions with Chapo Trap House’s Felix Biederman
Why Starbucks Is Getting Its Ass Kicked By Its Workers with Paul Blest
A Very Wide-Ranging Chat with Jamelle Bouie
Fighting the Anti-Trans Movement with Katelyn Burns
Substack, Sidechannel, and the Media Revolution with Delia Cai
I Found The Woman Who Put My Grandma's Grave Online, with Carol
Why This McDonald’s Worker Is Going Out on Strike, with Precious Cole
How to Organize at an Evil Company with Fired Amazon Dissident Maren Costa
'They've Had to Leave Behind Things That I Didn't': Talking to Jack Crosbie About Leaving Ukraine
Socialist Feminism with Lux Magazine’s Cora Currier
Talking Biden, War, and the Blob with Derek Davison
Joe Biden’s Expulsion Machine with Gaby Del Valle and Felipe de la Hoz
Bitch Media's Evette Dionne on Journalism's Crisis
Why Florida Democrats Keep Losing with Florida Democrat Anna Eskamani
How the Mainstream Media Lags Behind on Asian American Stories with Jenn Fang
Black Women, Black Radicalism, and Black History with Ashley D. Farmer
Talking With Comedian and Iconic Sweetie Josh Gondelman
A New York Public Defender Working to #FreeThemAll, with Catherine Gonzalez
Being a Democrat in Rural Alaska with Julia Hnilicka
Talking 'Blowback' Season 2 with Brendan James and Noah Kulwin
Talking Shit with Brandy Jensen
How to Impersonate Our Dying Wet President with James Austin Johnson
Talking to Kim Kelly About the Most Electrifying Union Drive in America
The Untold History of American Labor with Kim Kelly
Meet the Leftist Trying to Unseat a Conservative Southern Democratic Congressman, with Odessa Kelly
'What Will People Do When Palestine Isn't Trending Anymore?' with Nashwa Khan
Fighting Nazis and Collecting Swords with Talia Lavin
How COVID Affected the Disability Rights Movement with Sara Luterman
The Most Socialist Birds with Ryan Mandelbaum
Abortion After Roe v. Wade with Robin Marty
Defector's Kelsey McKinney on Her New Novel and the Endless Wonders of Taylor Swift
Talking to Will Menaker About the Left, Our COVID Future, and Friday Night Lights
GameStop, Unions, Yogurt, and More with Hamilton Nolan
The Myth of Democracy and Billionaires In Space with Osita Nwanevu
Lockdown In Hell World with Luke O’Neil
Talking to Comedian and Tax Justice Activist Maura Quint
An In-Depth Interview About Today's World with Rafi’s Son
Another In-Depth Interview About Today’s World with Rafi’s Sons
Running a Southern Abortion Fund with Laurie Bertram Roberts
Columbia's Insurgent Tuition Strike with Becca Roskill
The End of Trump with David Roth
How to Fix Our Rotten Food System with Laurell Sims
Ben Smith Doesn’t Want to Pick a Side
Fighting Crooked Landlords with Two Chicago Tenant Organizers
Keeping Protesters Safe with Two Street Medics
Mutual Aid During a Pandemic and an Uprising with Two Texas Organizers
Talking With Eli Valley About Art in the Hell Times
Everything You Need to Know About America’s Big Money Mess with Alex Yablon
