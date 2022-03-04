Hello! One thing we like to do at Discourse Blog is interview good and smart people about different stuff. Our nickname for these chats is “Discourses.” (Because our name is Discourse Blog, and we are talking, is the wordplay here.)

As a service to you, we’ve compiled all of the interviews—ahem, Discourses—we’ve done since we started this site. A lot of these were once housed in our email-only newsletter What Now (RIP) but we’ve now moved them onto the site itself so that they’ll have a permanent home on the internet.

Some of the interviews are behind our paywall. If you want to read every single one, just click the subscribe button!

We’ve arranged the list by alphabetical order of our interviewees; their names are in bold so that you can see all the cool people we’ve talked to! And we’ll keep this page updated every time there’s a new interview. Happy reading!

Fighting off Climate Doomerism with Kate Aronoff

Eight Questions with Chapo Trap House’s Felix Biederman

Why Starbucks Is Getting Its Ass Kicked By Its Workers with Paul Blest

A Very Wide-Ranging Chat with Jamelle Bouie

Fighting the Anti-Trans Movement with Katelyn Burns

Substack, Sidechannel, and the Media Revolution with Delia Cai

I Found The Woman Who Put My Grandma's Grave Online, with Carol

Why This McDonald’s Worker Is Going Out on Strike, with Precious Cole

How to Organize at an Evil Company with Fired Amazon Dissident Maren Costa

'They've Had to Leave Behind Things That I Didn't': Talking to Jack Crosbie About Leaving Ukraine

Socialist Feminism with Lux Magazine’s Cora Currier

Talking Biden, War, and the Blob with Derek Davison

Joe Biden’s Expulsion Machine with Gaby Del Valle and Felipe de la Hoz

Bitch Media's Evette Dionne on Journalism's Crisis

Why Florida Democrats Keep Losing with Florida Democrat Anna Eskamani

How the Mainstream Media Lags Behind on Asian American Stories with Jenn Fang

Black Women, Black Radicalism, and Black History with Ashley D. Farmer

Talking With Comedian and Iconic Sweetie Josh Gondelman

A New York Public Defender Working to #FreeThemAll, with Catherine Gonzalez

Being a Democrat in Rural Alaska with Julia Hnilicka

Talking 'Blowback' Season 2 with Brendan James and Noah Kulwin

Talking Shit with Brandy Jensen

How to Impersonate Our Dying Wet President with James Austin Johnson

Talking to Kim Kelly About the Most Electrifying Union Drive in America

The Untold History of American Labor with Kim Kelly

Meet the Leftist Trying to Unseat a Conservative Southern Democratic Congressman, with Odessa Kelly

'What Will People Do When Palestine Isn't Trending Anymore?' with Nashwa Khan

Fighting Nazis and Collecting Swords with Talia Lavin

How COVID Affected the Disability Rights Movement with Sara Luterman

The Most Socialist Birds with Ryan Mandelbaum

Abortion After Roe v. Wade with Robin Marty

Defector's Kelsey McKinney on Her New Novel and the Endless Wonders of Taylor Swift

Talking to Will Menaker About the Left, Our COVID Future, and Friday Night Lights

GameStop, Unions, Yogurt, and More with Hamilton Nolan

The Myth of Democracy and Billionaires In Space with Osita Nwanevu

Lockdown In Hell World with Luke O’Neil

Talking to Comedian and Tax Justice Activist Maura Quint

An In-Depth Interview About Today's World with Rafi’s Son

Another In-Depth Interview About Today’s World with Rafi’s Sons

Running a Southern Abortion Fund with Laurie Bertram Roberts

Columbia's Insurgent Tuition Strike with Becca Roskill

The End of Trump with David Roth

How to Fix Our Rotten Food System with Laurell Sims

Ben Smith Doesn’t Want to Pick a Side

Fighting Crooked Landlords with Two Chicago Tenant Organizers

Keeping Protesters Safe with Two Street Medics

Mutual Aid During a Pandemic and an Uprising with Two Texas Organizers

Talking With Eli Valley About Art in the Hell Times

Everything You Need to Know About America’s Big Money Mess with Alex Yablon