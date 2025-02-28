PRESENTING: OSCARS CONCLAVE 2025

Samantha Grasso

WE’RE BACK BABY.

The Oscars are upon us, and because we treat the Oscars with the respect they deserve around here, your Discourse Bloggers got together to chew over this year’s 10 Best Picture nominees the best way we know how: an extra-special episode of Discourse Pod! We’re calling it the Discourse Blog Oscars Conclave, for obvious reasons.

But that’s not all: for our second annual Oscars pod, we managed to convince none other than Aleks to get in front of the mic. This is a big deal, people. Also Caitlin Katherine and Jack were there too. And we had a freaking BLAST.

Topics discussed in this mega-blockbuster-arthouse-prestige-podstravaganza include:

—Was this a mid year at the movies?

—Are we getting sick of Timmy Chalamet?

—Bob Dylan: anything really going on there?

—Europeans committing cinematic crimes

—Europeans being racist

—Tiny humans

—Greta Gerwig’s bad choices

—Perfect airplane movies

—Bad twist endings

—Endings that take 150 hours

—Is Conclave the best movie ever made?

—IF YOUR MOVIE IS LONG THERE BETTER BE A DAMN GOOD REASON

—Blood cannons

—Intermissions

—Are we sick of Jeff Goldblum?

—Can you call a movie a musical if there are zero things that could be objectively described as songs in it?

—Selena Gomez: hmmm

—Poor Elle Fanning

AND MORE.

Happy listening, and happy Oscars!!!