Discourse Blog
Discourse Pod
The Great Discourse Bake Off Podcast
1
0:00
-26:53
The Great Discourse Bake Off Podcast
Tackling the tough questions from the finale, like "why does Josh suck?" and so much more.
Jack Mirkinson
and
Caitlin Schneider
Dec 2, 2023
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Channel 4

SPOILER ALERT, OBVIOUSLY

We’re thrilled to start a new tradition today: the annual Discourse Blog Talks About The Great British Bake Off1 Once A Year On A Podcast Because Why Not edition of Discourse Pod.

That’s right, the 14th (!) season of Bake Off has just wrapped, and we are here to break down what happened, why certain finalists suck (cough Josh cough), who were our most and least favorite bakers, why certain other people suck (cough Rahul cough), why Paul could go, and so much more—AND we indulge in some light conspiracies about what goes on behind the scenes of the show.

So join us! On your marks, get set, pod!

(Oh also, there is a transcript that you can click on. It’s not perfect because it’s computer-generated, but it’s pretty damn close for what it is.)

Share

1

No, we will NOT be referring to it by its dumb American name.

1 Comment
Discourse Blog

Discourse Pod

Politics and culture from the left—in audio form!

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Caitlin Schneider
Jack Mirkinson

Recent Episodes

50:54
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'With Open Eyes'
26:34
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Church and State'
38:46
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'America Decides'
27:07
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Tailgate Party'
28:22
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Living+'
27:34
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Kill List'
39:14
'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'Honeymoon States'