The Great Discourse Bake Off Podcast

Channel 4

SPOILER ALERT, OBVIOUSLY

We’re thrilled to start a new tradition today: the annual Discourse Blog Talks About The Great British Bake Off Once A Year On A Podcast Because Why Not edition of Discourse Pod.

That’s right, the 14th (!) season of Bake Off has just wrapped, and we are here to break down what happened, why certain finalists suck (cough Josh cough), who were our most and least favorite bakers, why certain other people suck (cough Rahul cough), why Paul could go, and so much more—AND we indulge in some light conspiracies about what goes on behind the scenes of the show.

So join us! On your marks, get set, pod!

(Oh also, there is a transcript that you can click on. It’s not perfect because it’s computer-generated, but it’s pretty damn close for what it is.)

