May 30 • 6M

'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week: 'With Open Eyes'

It's all over.

1
 
0:00
-5:44
FREE PREVIEW

Appears in this episode

Aleks Chan
Caitlin Schneider
Jack Crosbie
Jack Mirkinson
Katherine Krueger
A special Discourse Pod asking the question: who was the 'Succession' Sick Fuck of the Week?
Episode details
1 comment
HBO

THE MOST SPOILERS.

Well, here we are—at the end of Succession and at the end of Succession Sick Fuck of the Week. What an episode, what a show, what a bevy of riches for us to discuss. This one is action-packed and super-sized, as we sift through all of the shocks and twists and pick not only our Sick Fucks of the Week but our Sick Fucks of the entire series.

Share

So join us—Katherine, Caitlin, and Jack, with excellent cameos from Aleks and Cros—as we celebrate Succession and recap the series finale, “With Open Eyes.”

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Discourse Blog to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.