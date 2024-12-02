The Great Discourse Bake Off Podcast 2024

Our queen forever. (YouTube)

SPOILER ALERTS DUH

It’s our favorite time of the year: Great British Bake Off recap time!!!! The 15th series, as they say across the pond, has just wrapped, and it was one of the wildest GBBO rides we’ve seen in many years, with all-time superstars like Nelly and Dylan, some very weird and crazy energy in the tent (remember when like 15 people fell off their chairs?!), and one of the stupidest finales we have ever seen.

So of course we had to talk about all of that on our second annual GBBO podcast!

We also got into:

—Gill’s extremely uncomfortable running gag

—The contestant that Caitlin was delighted to see leave

—Astonishing information about how old some of the contestants were

—The tyranny of the Hollywood handshake

—JEFF

And MUCH, much more! So crack open a packet of your favorite biscuits and join us for a comprehensive look back at Bake Off 2024.

