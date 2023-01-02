Welcome to 2023! We made it, and we’re so glad that you came along for the ride.

Last year was a big one for Discourse Blog. This site did, by our rough count, around 330 posts last year, on a dizzying variety of subjects, from our perches across the country and even from the depths of the war in Ukraine. We moved back to Substack. We expanded our footprint by getting into podcasting. We strengthened our collaboration with our independent media comrades.

We did this even though we are a very small team—just seven people. We don’t have some vast infrastructure. We have to balance our responsibilities here with a host of other demands on our time and energy. But we love this work, and we love the community that we have built with all of you, and that fuels us.

Now it’s time for the sales pitch. (Sorry, but you probably guessed that this was coming.)

The next year ahead is full of uncertainty. The media industry is in acute crisis. Twitter, one of the main ways that we find an audience, is teetering on the edge of total implosion. The cost of living is still hurting people.

Despite all of this, we are determined to keep Discourse Blog going for as long as we can. But we can only do that with your help and financial support. Without it, we’re done. It’s as simple as that.

So here’s the pitch.

If you are a paid subscriber and appreciate the work we bring you, thank you so much, and we hope you keep subscribing.

If you haven’t become a paid subscriber yet, and you can afford it, please, please consider supporting us financially. It’s really easy to sign up, and we promise that we will never stop working to make it worth your while.

The fact that people like you want to pay us to do this work is something that we never, ever take for granted. We are more grateful than we can possibly express that your generosity has sustained us for nearly three (!!!) years. And we are so excited about what’s to come for this scrappy little venture. So please, if you can, help us ensure that we stick around into 2024 and beyond.

Thanks, and see you on the blog!

