We like to tackle the important questions here at Discourse Blog. Would you have survived D-Day? Is Ratatouille a little better or way way way better than WALL-E? How do you flip someone off? How much money should the tooth fairy give kids? How much money would make accidentally pushing your hands through a glass door worth it? All of these issues, and many more, have been explored on this blog over the past four years.

Now, we turn to perhaps our most important question yet: what is the gayest animal?

We’re technically doing this as part of our landmark Gay Animal Month, but this question matters for all time. There are many gay animals, but there is only one gayest animal—one creature who can sit at the top of the gay animal pyramid.

So which animal is it? Scientists have been studying the gayness of animals for many decades now, so there are tons of contenders. But, after doing literally tens of minutes of research, I have figured out the answer to this question. Join me as I channel my inner David Attenborough (Gayvid Attenborough??) and let’s embark on this journey.

Part of the difficulty in figuring out the gayest animal is that most animals are not gay in the way that humans are. For instance, there are “homosexual interactions” between bed bugs, but that’s really a pheromone thing, not a basis for a float in the insect Pride parade. But some animals do stand out for their gayness. Let’s go through a few. And, as a reminder, I WILL answer this question at the end.

Black swans

So apparently, fully a quarter of black swan parental units are male-male. Look at a group of black swans, and 25 percent of them have two dads. Pretty gay! Not only that, but one study showed that gay black swans make much better parents than straight ones. That’s right: Adam and Steve Swan are out here killing it on the nurturing front while Adam and Eve Swan are raising a bunch of no-good washouts. Incredible.

Bats

Is OMGFacts correct about this completely unsourced assertion? Not from what I can tell. But are bats very gay? 10000 percent. One Italian study says that at least 22 species of bats have been known to engage in same-sex behavior. Here is a hilariously detailed compendium from that study.

You read that correctly: Eptesicus serotinus AND Barbastella barbastellus are flying the rainbow flag. But I do not think that bats are the gayest animal. Let’s keep going.