A Dumb Guy's Guide to FTX's Crypto Chaos

The rise and fall of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried has everything: crimes, romance, betrayal, heavy use of stimulants, more crimes. We'll explain it all on Discourse Pod!

Jack Crosbie
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Crypto billionaire wunderkid Sam Bankman-Fried was on top of the world — a heavy donor to both sides of the political aisle, the angel investor behind media startups and other crypto companies alike, and a casual League of Legends player on the side. Then it all came crashing down… and because this is crypto, almost none of it makes sense.

Fortunately, we’ve got two experts—journalist and podcaster Edward Ongweso and writer and finance guy George Pearkes—in the field to sort out the sordid bits from the just plain sociopathic stuff, and explain why it all matters. Welcome to Discourse Pod, the podcast by Discourse Blog. Let’s jump in.

