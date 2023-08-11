Bird of the Week: These Pigeons I Saw

I wasn’t planning on doing a Bird of the Week today, but then I was on my lunch break today and as I was walking down the street, all of a sudden there was this absolutely magical flock of pigeons flying above me, and they went around and around and around in circles and bobbed and weaved and soared and it was lovely, just lovely. Isn’t life lovely sometimes?

“I love when we have our own on the ground reporting for Bird of the Week,” Caitlin said, and I agree. So I am sharing this little moment with you. Happy Friday!

