Earlier this week, we wrote about how COVID seems to be very much “back.” In an ironic twist that would send Alanis Morissette rushing to her notebook, COVID has decided to confirm that it is back…by infecting multiple Discourse Blog staffers.

Seriously, it’s COVID Central Station in these parts right now. We’re sniffling, we’re coughing, we’re quarantining, we’re passing out in a haze of fog and fatigue…we are IN IT. Even Cros is a little worried about getting COVID, and he’s in Ukraine!

This is all to say that we are not at our best this week. We are going to try to bring you the blogs you know and love, but if they are a little weirder or, uh, more nonexistent than normal, that is because we are fighting a multi-pronged battle against our favorite frenemy, the novel coronavirus.

Share

In the meantime, we have several excellent compilations of our favorite blogs to tide you over. We know you haven’t read all of these (don’t worry, we’re not offended, but let’s be real) so here’s a chance!

Here’s our all-time best-of list:

Here’s our Bird of the Week list:

And here’s our interview list:

And if you want to throw us a bone so we can afford another one of those godforsaken COVID tests, please click the button below.

Thank you!!! We promise we will be back ASAP!